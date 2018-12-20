Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Donación de Nadal Rafael Nadal dona un millón de euros a los afectados de las riadas en San Llorenç 

El tenista se ha solidarizado con el pueblo mallorquín que en verano sufrió una de las mayores riadas de la historia, que dejó 13 muertos y decenas de miles de euros en destrozos. El tenista, además, tenía preparado un partido para recaudar fondos pero no lo podrá disputar por una lesión.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Las consecuencias de las lluvias en Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Mallorca)

Aspecto que presentaba hoy una calle de la localidad de Sant Llorenç des Cardassar (Mallorca) / EFE

El tenista Rafael Nadal ha donado un millón de euros a los damnificados por la riada que el pasado 9 de octubre mató a trece personas y arrasó viviendas e infraestructuras en el municipio mallorquín de Sant Llorenç.

El Ayuntamiento de Sant Llorenç ha informado de la donación del tenista manacorense en una nota pública de agradecimiento en su nombre y en el de todos los vecinos.

"Sabemos de su inmenso afecto y humanidad, que es tan grande como su talento y sus resultados, y nos lo ha demostrado dentro y fuera de las pistas", ha indicado el consistorio.

El Ayuntamiento destaca que la aportación de Nadal se suma a los casi 1,64 millones de euros recaudados en aportaciones de particulares y empresas hasta el momento, lo que supone que la donación del deportista representa el 37 % del total.

En un vídeo difundido por el consistorio, el alcalde, Mateu Puigròs, resalta que el tenista de Manacor he hecho su donación a pesar de que no ha podido disputar el partido benéfico de exhibición que había organizado para ayudar a los damnificados.

Nadal tuvo que suspender el partido solidario que había programado para el 7 de diciembre cuando a principios de noviembre se sometió a una operación del tobillo derecho.

El tenista, natural de un municipio colindante con Sant Llorenç, acudió a sacar fango de casas y negocios al día siguiente de la torrentada que arrasó el pueblo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad