El matemático e ingeniero Salman Khan y la Khan Academy, organización sin ánimo de lucro que proporciona educación gratuita a través de Internet con vídeos explicativos en materias como matemáticas, ciencia o historia, han sido galardonados este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional.
Salman Khan (Nueva Orleans, 1976), de madre india y padre bangladesí, y licenciado en Matemáticas, Ingeniería y Ciencias Informáticas por el Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts, puso en marcha la academia en 2008 para ofrecer un aprendizaje personalizado a través de una tecnología adaptable a cada alumno, y en la actualidad cuenta con cerca de sesenta millones de usuarios en 190 países.
Este galardón, al que optaban veintinueve candidaturas de quince países, es el tercero en fallarse de los ocho premios que anualmente concede la Fundación Princesa de Asturias tras el de las Artes, concedido al dramaturgo británico Peter Brook, y el de Comunicación y Humanidades, al Museo del Prado.
El jurado ha destacado la "visión pedagógica innovadora" de este matemático e ingeniero.
El jurado ha decidido conceder el premio a Khan y a la plataforma por él creada en 2008 por la consolidación de "un formato original y transformador" que ofrece material educativo gratuito, a través de internet, para todas las edades y en cualquier lugar del mundo.
Con una "visión pedagógica innovadora", Salman Khan ha ideado un proyecto formativo complementario a partir de su lema "Solo tienes que saber una cosa: puedes aprender cualquier cosa", según detalla el acta que fue leído en Oviedo por el presidente del jurado, el exministro de Educación y presidente del Comité Español de Unicef, Gustavo Suárez Pertierra.
Khan Academy, con más de sesenta millones de usuarios registrados en 190 países ofrece, en más de treinta idiomas, ejercicios de práctica, vídeos instructivos y un panel de aprendizaje personalizado, que permite a los alumnos aprender a su propio ritmo dentro y fuera del aula materias como las matemáticas, la ciencia o la historia.
