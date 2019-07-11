La madrileña Patricia Ortega García, de 56 años, se convertirá mañana, viernes, en la primera mujer general en las Fuerzas Armadas tras haber superado un curso de ascenso al que fue convocada el pasado mes de octubre, según adelanta el diario El País.
Ortega fue la primera mujer en alcanzar el puesto de coronel en España y es la primera en llegar a general de brigada. Nieta, hija y hermana de militares, está casada y tiene tres hijos.
Según fuentes militares, la ministra de Defensa en funciones, Margarita Robles, presentará la propuesta de ascenso de Ortega en la reunión del Ejecutivo de este viernes en el que se decide a la nueva persona que ostentará el cargo.
Ortega realizó el curso de ascenso, que se llevó a cabo el pasado mes de noviembre, al que fue convocada junto con 42 coroneles más, tal y como anunció el Boletín Oficial de la Defensa en octubre de 2018.
Se los 43 coroneles que han realizado el curso de ascenso, sólo asciende uno de cada tres. Una vez finalizado el curso, los coroneles han tenido que esperar hasta el pasado 1 de julio cuando ha comenzado el ciclo de ascenso, que finaliza el 30 de junio del siguiente año.
Ortega pertenece al Cuerpo de Ingenieros Politécnicos del Ejército de Tierra. Ingresó en la Academia General Militar de Zaragoza en 1988, la primera promoción abierta a las mujeres en las Fuerzas Armadas, donde obtuvo el empleo de alférez alumno.
El ascenso, además de cumplir con los requisitos legales necesarios, debe recibir el aval del Consejo de Ministros. La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha manifestado en diversas ocasiones su voluntad de impulsar la presencia de la mujer en las Fuerzas Armadas, que actualmente se encuentra estancada en un 12,7%. Este viernes se habrá dado otro importante paso hacia la igualdad.
