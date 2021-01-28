Estás leyendo: Un enero histórico con 65 grados de diferencia en España: de -35 con Filomena a 29 este jueves

Público
Público

Un enero histórico con 65 grados de diferencia en España: de -35 con Filomena a 29 este jueves

Este mes de enero ha registrado una amplitud térmica absoluta "histórica": desde los -35,8 registrados en las cumbres de León a los 29,2 alcanzados en Alicante.

Vista general de la ciudad de Toledo tras el paso de la borrasca Filomena. A partir de esta madrugada se espera la llegada de una ola de frío, con un acusado descenso de las temperaturas a partir del lunes, con temperaturas inferiores a 10 grados bajo cer
Imágenes de Toledo tras el paso de la borrasca 'Filomena' que cubrió de nieve la ciudad. (Fuente: Guardia Civil).

ALICANTE

EFE

El mes de enero está a punto de despedirse en España con una amplitud térmica absoluta "histórica" de 65 grados centígrados: desde los -35,8 registrados con la borrasca Filomena en las cumbres de León a los 29,2 alcanzados este jueves en la ciudad de Alicante.

El presidente de la Asociación de Geógrafos Españoles (AGE) y responsable del Laboratorio de Climatología de la Universidad de Alicante (UA), el catedrático Jorge Olcina, ha relatado a Efe que los 29,2 grados de en la ciudad alicantina es el valor más alto en esta ciudad en un mes de enero desde 1982.

Ha comparado esta temperatura con los -35,8 grados observados del pasado 7 de enero en el valle de Liordes (León) y ha explicado que los 65 grados de diferencia son una cifra "histórica" para el primer mes del año.

"Enero ha sido, por tanto, de extremos térmicos en toda España. Comenzó con una ola de frío y temperaturas bajo cero, y termina con una situación de calor anormal", ha subrayado el presidente de los geógrafos españoles.

Según Olcina, "la llegada de una masa de aire subtropical que ha entrado en Alicante con circulación de viento de poniente ha sido la causa del registro de temperatura tan elevado" en las últimas horas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público