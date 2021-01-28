Un enero histórico con 65 grados de diferencia en España: de -35 con Filomena a 29 este jueves

ALICANTE
El mes de enero está a punto de despedirse en España con una amplitud térmica absoluta "histórica" de 65 grados centígrados: desde los -35,8 registrados con la borrasca Filomena en las cumbres de León a los 29,2 alcanzados este jueves en la ciudad de Alicante.
El presidente de la Asociación de Geógrafos Españoles (AGE) y responsable del Laboratorio de Climatología de la Universidad de Alicante (UA), el catedrático Jorge Olcina, ha relatado a Efe que los 29,2 grados de en la ciudad alicantina es el valor más alto en esta ciudad en un mes de enero desde 1982.
Ha comparado esta temperatura con los -35,8 grados observados del pasado 7 de enero en el valle de Liordes (León) y ha explicado que los 65 grados de diferencia son una cifra "histórica" para el primer mes del año.
"Enero ha sido, por tanto, de extremos térmicos en toda España. Comenzó con una ola de frío y temperaturas bajo cero, y termina con una situación de calor anormal", ha subrayado el presidente de los geógrafos españoles.
Según Olcina, "la llegada de una masa de aire subtropical que ha entrado en Alicante con circulación de viento de poniente ha sido la causa del registro de temperatura tan elevado" en las últimas horas.
