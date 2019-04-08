El Intermedio ha difundido un vídeo en el que se muestra qué sucede tras el fallecimiento de María José Carrasco, la mujer que decidió poner fin a una vida de sufrimiento tras una larga y dolorosa enfermedad.

En las imágenes, puede verse como su marido, Ángel Hernández, avisa a emergencias de que ha ayudado a su esposa a quitarse la vida. "Ya estaba muy harta de su situación porque estaba sufriendo mucho y ha decidido suicidarse".

"La he ayudado yo a suicidarse, porque ella no podía con las manos y yo le he prestado mis manos", añade Ángel, quien recibe el pésame de la telefonista, como refleja el vídeo de El Intermedio.

Luego llega la policía y él reconoce que la decisión ha sido durísima. "Es muy doloroso esto. Por dos razones: una, por la pérdida; y la otra, porque lo he tenido que hacer yo".

"No tenía medios para suicidarse porque no tiene movilidad y, de alguna manera, le he ofrecido mis manos", insiste Ángel ante la policía.