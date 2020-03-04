La policía británica busca a cuatro sospechosos por un presunto ataque racista a un joven asiático en el centro de Londres motivado por el temor a la expansión del coronavirus.

Jonathan Mok, un estudiante de 23 años de Singapur, sufre fracturas y hematomas en el rostro después de que un grupo de hombres se encarara con él cuando caminaba por la céntrica calle comercial de Oxford Street.

El joven recibió puñetazos y patadas mientras uno de los integrantes del grupo le gritaba: "No quiero tu coronavirus en mi país", según relató en las redes sociales.

La sargento de la policía metropolitana de Londres, Emma Kirbyn, señaló hoy en un comunicado que se busca a cuatro hombres en relación con el ataque, ocurrido el 24 de febrero, y que las fuerzas de seguridad están "determinadas a encontrar a los culpables". "No hay lugar en nuestras calles para este tipo de comportamientos violentos", recalcó Kirbyn.

En su relato de lo sucedido, el joven agredido explicó que todo comenzó cuando uno de los miembros del grupo se dirigió hacia él y le dijo "No se te ocurra mirarme". "De repente, el primer puñetazo me llegó a la cara, por sorpresa. Cuando todavía estaba aturdido por el primer golpe, el chico me dio el segundo puñetazo", describió.

Con #Nosoyunvirus, se quiere eliminar, mediante las redes sociales, el sinfín de estereotipos y publicaciones racistas

En el Reino Unido se han detectado hasta ahora 85 casos de infección por el coronavirus 2019. Como respuesta a toda esa histeria, la comunidad china ha decidido denunciar mediante diferentes concentraciones, los constantes ataques y comentarios xenófobos que sufren a diario en relación con esta enfermedad.

Con el hashtag #Nosoyunvirus, se quiere eliminar, mediante las redes sociales, el sinfín de estereotipos y publicaciones racistas que han surgido desde hace varios meses por la expansión del COVID-19 en Occidente.