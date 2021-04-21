Estás leyendo: La Policía cita a declarar como investigado a Alvise Pérez por incitación al odio

El exasesor de Toni Cantó difundió mensajes en los que increpaba y daba datos falsos sobre menores migrantes.

La Policía ha citado a declarar como investigado por un presunto delito de odio a Luis Pérez Férnandez, Alvise Pérez en redes sociales. En concreto, tendrá que acudir a las brigada Provincial de Información por difundir mensajes falsos sobre menores migrantes.

La imputación llega horas después de que Pérez publicar en Twitter mensajes contra dichos menores. En sus publicaciones opto por seguir el bulo que Vox publicaba este martes sobre los niños migrantes. La Fiscalía ya investiga el anuncio de Vox para las elecciones autonómicas de Madrid que fue publicado en el metro de la ciudad.

Alvise Pérez ya ha sido denunciado con anterioridad por difundir diferentes bulos y publicar fotos íntimas de políticos. La exalcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, tuvo que denunciar al tuitero porque difundió mensajes falsos al respecto a que la expolítica tenía un respiradero personal en su casa.

