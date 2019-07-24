Una caída desde una altura de nueve metros ha obligado a los médicos a inducir en coma al actor Joe Watts, doble de Vin Diesel, durante el rodaje de una película de Fast and Furious. La noticia ha sido confirmada por Warner Bros, que también comunicó que el traslado de la víctima se había llevado a cabo en avión al Royal London Hospital.
Fuentes del rodaje han informado de que el actor Vin Diesel está "ahogada en lágrimas" tras haber presenciado la caída de Watts. Su prometida, Tilly Powell, apenas ha podido declarar a los medios que tiene "el corazón destrozado".
Cabe decir que no es la primera vez que la tragedia rodea a la saga de Fast and Furious. Sin ir más lejos, un accidente acabó también con la vida de uno de sus protagonistas principales, Paul Walker.
La trayectoria profesional de Watts es dilatada. Había colaborado, siempre como doble, en otros filmes como Spiderman, Kingsman, Misión Imposible y Parque Jurásico, así como series de la talla Juego de Tronos. Watts comenzó su colaboración con Diesel después de que el especialista británico Harry O'Connor muriera en 2002 en un accidente rodando una escena de peligro durante el rodaje de xXx.
