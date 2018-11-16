Público
Femen Dos activistas de Femen serán juzgadas hoy por encadenarse a un crucifijo de La Almudena

Están acusadas de presuntos delitos de provocación a la discriminación, al odio y a la violencia y contra los sentimientos religiosos de los ciudadanos por la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos que ejerce como acusación popular.

Las activistas de Femen que se encadenaron en la catedral de Almudena | AFP

Las dos activistas de Femen que asaltaron en junio de 2014 la Catedral de la Almudena y que se encadenaron al crucifijo del altar serán juzgadas este viernes por un delito de ofensa de los sentimientos religiosos.

En la causa, la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos ejerce como acusación popular. Están acusadas de presuntos delitos de provocación a la discriminación, al odio y a la violencia y contra los sentimientos religiosos de los ciudadanos.

La Fiscalía solicita para las dos mujeres una pena de nueve meses de prisión por ofensa de los sentimientos religiosos. Serán juzgadas por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 23 de Madrid.

El fiscal considera que las acusadas actuaron "con ánimo de ofender a los feligreses, faltando al respeto debido a un lugar de culto", recordando que se acercaron al altar mayor, se desnudaron y profirieron expresiones como "altar para abortar", "aborto ilegal" o "Gallardón inquisidor".

La asociación publicó entonces un 'tuit' con una fotografía de las dos activistas, con el siguiente mensaje: 'Si nos prohíben un aborto seguro en el hospital, tomaremos la catedral! Aborto es sagrado'.

Por su parte, la defensa emitió una nota de prensa en la que se detalla que “las dos mujeres realizaron un acto de protesta pacífica contra un controvertido proyecto de Ley”, en referencia al Anteproyecto de Ley del Aborto. 

El 13 de junio de 2014, día en el que transcurrieron los hechos, el pleno del Congreso General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) se reunía con el fin de posicionarse respecto al mismo, hecho que motivó la acción de las activistas que irrumpieron en el templo, con el pecho descubierto, encadenándose en el crucifijo del altar mayor con proclamas como "altar para abortar", "aborto ilegal, tomemos el Altar" y "aborto es sagrado".

