Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Femen protesta Activistas de Femen irrumpen en una marcha contra la ley de memoria histórica

Bajo el lema, "Al fascismo, ni honor ni gloria", las Femen han boicoteado una manifestación en la que clamaban por el fin de las autonomías y a favor de la unidad de España.   

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Tres activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de FalangeFEMEN SPAIN - Archivo

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de la Falange. Imagen de archivo. FEMEN SPAIN

Seis activistas de Femen, con el torso descubierto y lemas contra el fascismo, han irrumpido este domingo en un acto convocado por la Asociación contra la Ley de Memoria Histórica en la plaza de Oriente de Madrid. La manifestación "de afirmación nacional" y "en contra de la profanación del Valle de los Caídos", ha partido de la madrileña Plaza de Callao para llegar a la Plaza de Oriente, donde los congregados han dado discursos en un escenario en contra de las autonomías y a favor de la unidad nacional, entre otros mensajes.

En un momento de la marcha, media docena de jóvenes ha irrumpido en la plaza y, tras quitarse sus sudaderas con capucha, han gritado lemas en contra del fascismo y han dejado al descubierto las frases que llevaban escritas en el cuerpo: "Al fascismo ni honor ni gloria" y "Stop 20N".  Numerosos policías de la unidad de antidisturbios han rodeado a las mujeres, las han apartado y las han dejado junto a un seto, donde finalmente se han vestido. Los agentes las han conducido fuera de la plaza y por el momento no ha trascendido si han sido detenidas o únicamente identificadas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad