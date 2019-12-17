Público
Un nuevo estudio del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) refleja que ocho de cada diez españoles creen que la Administración no cobra con proporcionalidad y justicia, lo que repercute en que aquellos que más tienen no paguen más.

El 83 % de los contribuyentes españoles cree que los impuestos no se cobran justamente, que no paga más el que más tiene, y el 90 % señala que existe mucho o bastante fraude fiscal, según se desprende del estudio Opinión pública y política fiscal publicado por el CIS. 

El 31,2 % de los encuestados por el CIS apoyarían pagar más impuestos si a cambio se mejoran los servicios públicos, frente al 1,9 % que prefiere pagar menos aunque haya que reducir dichas prestaciones públicas. Y tú, ¿qué opinas al respecto?

