Fuego Canarias El incendio del Telde en Gran Canaria está estabilizado

El fuego comenzó en el paraje Los Cazadores Hoya de la Perra y se trata del segundo en la isla, el primero fue producido en la zona de Artenara el pasado 10 de agosto y actualmente está controlado.

13/08/2019 - Imagen del incendio forestal que afecta a las cumbres de Gran Canaria desde el 10 de agosto / EFE

Imagen del incendio forestal que afecta a las cumbres de Gran Canaria desde el 10 de agosto / EFE

El municipio de Telde (Gran Canaria) ha sufrido en la noche del lunes, 12 de agosto, un incendio en la zona de Cazadores que ha obligado a evacuar a varias personas, que a primera hora de la mañana de este martes han podido regresar a sus viviendas, según ha informado el Cabildo de la isla, competente en este fuego. 

El incendio forestal motivó que se tuvieran que evacuar a diez personas de Montaña Las Tierras en Guayadeque, once en Lereta y cuatro en Cueva Domínguez, entre otros, si bien a primera hora de este martes se ha permitido la vuelva de los vecinos desalojados a sus viviendas. 

Este incendio es el segundo que se encuentra activo en Gran Canaria tras el producido en la zona de Artenara el pasado sábado, 10 de agosto, y que actualmente está contenido, si bien este se encuentra en manos del Gobierno de Canarias por su tamaño. 

Según el Cabildo de la isla, el fuego ha experimentado una "notable reducción" en su comportamiento, por lo que durante la mañana se remojará la zona para ir haciéndose con el control definitivo. Actualmente, debido a este fuego, permanece cerrada la vía GC-120 entre Ingenio y Cazadores en los puntos kilométricos 5+200 La Pasadilla y 11+000 Ingenio. 

Fuentes del Cabildo de Gran Canaria indicaron que el incendio comenzó en el paraje Los Cazadores Hoya de la Perra y que por efecto del viento avanzó rápidamente a la zona de Guayadeque y la de El Lerete.

