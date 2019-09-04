Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fundación Mutua Madrileña aumenta hasta el millón de euros sus ayudas a proyectos sociales

La entidad dependiente de la aseguradora lanza su octava convocatoria anual de ayudas a para proyectos de acción social que mejoren la vida de los colectivos desfavorecidos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanza la VIII Convocatoria Anual de Ayudas a Proyectos de Acción Social.

La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanza la VIII Convocatoria Anual de Ayudas a Proyectos de Acción Social.

La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanza este miércoles 4 de septiembre la VIII Convocatoria Anual de Ayudas a Proyectos de Acción Social y lo hace aumentando hasta el millón de euros las ayudas que proporcionarán para impulsar iniciativas sociales de entidades no lucrativas.

Según ha informado en un comunicado la Fundación Mutua Madrileña, este programa se convoca anualmente desde el 2012 y estas Ayudas a la Acción Social van destinadas a apoyar económicamente proyectos de ONG con el fin de ayudar a los más necesitados. Desde que comenzara en 2012, la Fundación Mutua ha destinado 3,9 millones de euros a más de 160 proyectos.

Las ayudas estarán destinadas a proyectos de entidades sin ánimo de lucro que estén relacionados con la discapacidad, con el objetivo de mejorar capacidades y habilidades de las personas con cualquier tipo de discapacidad en aspectos como empleabilidad, formación, integración o asistencia; violencia de género, cuyo objetivo sea la mejora de la situación de las personas víctimas de malos tratos o ayuda a la infancia mediante proyectos que mejoren las condiciones de vida de los más pequeños.

Asimismo, los jóvenes en riesgo de exclusión social, cooperación al desarrollo e innovación social son también ámbitos que podrán aspirar a esas ayudas. Todos los proyectos deberán ser íntegramente desarrollados en España, excepto los de la categoría de cooperación al desarrollo e innovación social.

La Fundación Mutua Madrileña ha señalado que el plazo solicitudes estará abierto hasta el 2 de octubre a las 15 horas y se podrán realizar a través de su web. La calificación de los proyectos, tal y como indica el comunicado, se basará en el potencial de mejora de las necesidades del colectivo beneficiario, la viabilidad técnica, económica y de gestión del proyecto y la entidad que lo presenta, el carácter innovador en términos de enfoque o ejecución y las posibilidades en el futuro.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad