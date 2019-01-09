El Gobierno elevará las indemnizaciones de los afectados por incidencias ferroviarias

El ministro de Fomento y secretario de organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha anunciado este miércoles que el Gobierno tiene intención de mejorar los derechos de los pasajeros, elevando las indemnizaciones que reciben por servicios deficientes en el transporte por ferrocarril.
Ábalos, en declaraciones a Onda Cero, respondía así al ser preguntado por las incidencias que vienen sufriendo los pasajeros de la red ferroviaria de Extremadura y en las conexiones con Madrid.
"Vamos a insistir en los márgenes que tenemos para seguir implementando más medidas, incluso algunas que tengan que ver con el resarcimiento de los derechos de los pasajeros y vamos a hacer también que la indemnización sea superior, es decir, que la contraprestación por un servicio deficiente sea mayor", ha dicho el ministro.
Ábalos ha explicado que, en el caso de Extremadura, todas las inversiones programadas en el presupuesto que hizo el Gobierno del PP han sido licitadas, al tiempo que el Ejecutivo socialista ha llevado a cabo actuaciones extrapresupuestarias para sustituir el material rodante de la red convencional.
"Nos encontramos con un presupuesto que no es el nuestro y lo máximo que podíamos hacer es ejecutar lo consignado en él, pero, más allá de eso, estamos arbitrando actuaciones extrapresupuestarias (...) Ya me gustaría ir al supermercado y traerme un tren", ha señalado Ábalos, que ha recordado que el material rodante que necesita la infraestructura ferroviaria de Extremadura es muy específico, pues se trata de una vía sin electrificar que necesita trenes autopropulsados por diésel.
El ministro ha precisado que seguirá adelante con las medidas que ha planteado para Extremadura y de aquí a mayo se terminará con la sustitución de trenes. En todo caso, Ábalos ha reconocido que estas medidas sólo son "parches" porque lo que se necesita es tener una infraestructura "distinta y un material rodante adecuado".
