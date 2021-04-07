Estás leyendo: "El Gobierno más progresista de la historia ha repetido lo que hicieron sus predecesores: miseria y traición"

Caso Couso "El Gobierno más progresista de la historia ha repetido lo que hicieron sus predecesores: miseria y traición"

Coincidiendo con el decimoctavo aniversario del asesinato del cámara español José Couso en la guerra de Irak, la familia emite undo comunicado en el que reitera su voluntad de "juzgar a los culpables" de aquel crimen y advierte: "No rendimos pleitesía ni sometimiento a ninguna formación política que apoye, de palabra, la causa Couso sin que haya hechos".

José Couso
Imagen de la Asociación Hermanos, Amigos y Compañeros José Couso. Familia Couso

El 8 de abril de 2003 un proyectil de un tanque norteamericano impactó en el Hotel Palestina de Bagdad, la capital de Irak, desde donde el cámara español, José Couso, captaba imágenes de una guerra que acabó con su vida de forma injusta. Han pasado 18 años y la familia de José Couso sigue reclamando Justicia. 

En este nuevo aniversario la familia ha emitido un comunicado en el que reitera su voluntad de "juzgar a los culpables" de aquel crimen que sigue vivo en la memoria de muchos. 

Pese a que, como bien explica en la nota de prensa, "la situación que estamos viviendo debida a la pandemia mundial  nos lleva por segundo año consecutivo a cancelar las convocatorias en el 18 aniversario del asesinato", la familia Couso Permuy, junto con la asociación de Hermanos, Amigos y Compañeros de José manifiesta su voluntad de seguir luchando por recuperar la jurisdicción internacional y reprocha al actual Gobierno su pasividad.

"Seguimos viviendo bajo la ley del imperio en vez de bajo el imperio de la ley, pese a que el gobierno de coalición Español llevase en su acuerdo programático de gobierno la recuperación de la jurisdicción universal", proclama la nota. 

"En una reunión mantenida en febrero del 2020 con los responsables políticos del PSOE en el Congreso de los Diputados se nos comentó que la recuperación de la justicia universal "no era prioritario" y que quedaba mucha legislatura para acometer esa reforma. Su socio de Gobierno, Unidas Podemos, tuvo mejor talante con nosotros, mejores palabras y ofrecimientos para que la causa avanzase, pero nada hicieron", añade la nota.

La familia Couso cree que el "Gobierno más progresista de la historia ha repetido lo que hicieron sus predecesores ante el caso: miseria y traición".

"Pasados 18 años del ataque al hotel Palestina queremos manifestar que no rendimos pleitesía ni sometimiento a ninguna formación política que apoye, de palabra, la causa Couso sin que haya hechosReiteramos que esta no es una causa que sólo afecte a José Couso, sino que el conjunto de la ciudadanía española se ha visto despojada del respaldo en materia judicial y política ante crímenes de lesa inmunidad y/o asesinatos fuera de nuestras fronteras. Sólo entendemos un único camino: juzgar a los culpables", concluye la nota. 

