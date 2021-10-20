Un hombre muere electrocutado en la bañera, junto a la que tenía el móvil cargando

madrid
Un hombre ha fallecido este miércoles tras sufrir una descarga eléctrica mientras tomaba un baño, según ha informado un portavoz de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid.
El varón, de 38 años, residía en el distrito madrileño de Latina y, según ha informado ABC, había dejado el teléfono cargando. Sin embargo, la Policía Nacional continúa investigando los hechos.
El primer aviso ha sido a las ocho de la mañana. En él, la pareja de la víctima alertaba a los servicios de emergencias de un accidente doméstico en número 125 de la Avenida de Portugal.
Y, cuando los sanitarios del Summa 112 han llegado al domicilio, sólo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento. Mientras que los servicios psicológicos del Summa han atendido a la pareja.
