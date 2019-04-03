Una persona ha resultado herida grave y otras 10 leves tras salirse de la pista del Aeródromo de Jaca un avión del Ejército del Aire que participaba en el Ejercicio Aragón 2019, un simulacro de catástrofe natural que realizan la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) y el Gobierno de Aragón en la provincia de Huesca.
La aeronave, en la que había 11 personas, estaba llevando a cabo una prueba de aeroevacuación cuando se ha salido de la pista. El herido grave y cuatro de los heridos leves han sido trasladados al Hospital Comarcal de Jaca.
#ECCAragon2019 Rueda de Prensa sobre la salida de pista del avión @EjercitoAire que participaba en el ejercicio: De los 4 tripulantes y 6 pasajeros, 9 han sido evacuados al hospital de Jaca por contusiones, uno de ellos con pronóstico reservado pic.twitter.com/Y4jUcsb4Yt— UME (@UMEgob) 3 de abril de 2019
Un #T21 del #Ala35 #BAGetafe ha sufrido una salida de pista esta mañana cuando aterrizaba en el Aeródromo de Santa Cilia #Huesca participando en el ejercicio #ECCAragón2019 de la @UMEgob. No hay heridos de gravedad entre los ocupantes de la aeronave pic.twitter.com/zWiar9PwYC— Ejército del Aire (@EjercitoAire) 3 de abril de 2019
(Habrá ampliación)
