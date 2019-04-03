Público
Huesca Un herido grave y 10 leves al salirse de la pista un avión militar en Jaca 

La aeronave, en la que había 11 personas, estaba llevando a cabo una prueba de aeroevacuación.

Aeródromo de Santa Cilia (Huesca)./Google Maps

Una persona ha resultado herida grave y otras 10 leves tras salirse de la pista del Aeródromo de Jaca un avión del Ejército del Aire que participaba en el Ejercicio Aragón 2019, un simulacro de catástrofe natural que realizan la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) y el Gobierno de Aragón en la provincia de Huesca.

La aeronave, en la que había 11 personas, estaba llevando a cabo una prueba de aeroevacuación cuando se ha salido de la pista. El herido grave y cuatro de los heridos leves han sido trasladados al Hospital Comarcal de Jaca.

(Habrá ampliación)

