La Policía Nacional ha lanzado una operación antiterrorista con detenciones por yihadismo en Parla (Madrid), según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista.
Según ha avanzado Telemadrid, al menos hay dos detenidos en una operación coordinada por la Audiencia Nacional que incluía un registro de un domicilio en la calle Leganés y que este martes a última hora de la tarde continuaba abierta.
A principios de diciembre, y dentro de las investigaciones para perseguir delitos relacionados con el autoadoctrinamiento, el enaltecimiento o la financiación del terrorismo, la Policía desarticuló en una operación conjunta una red de apoyo al grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (DAESH) practicando una detención en Guadalajara y tres más en Marruecos.
Como es habitual en Navidades, el Ministerio del Interior ha reforzado la seguridad dentro del Nivel 4 sobre 5 de Alerta Antiterrorista, una medida que está en vigor entre el 14 de diciembre y el 7 de enero.
