Un juez obliga a un hospital a reanimar a una paciente con una enfermedad incurable 

Los familiares de la paciente, que tiene una enfermedad neurodegenerativa desde hace más de 20 años, piden que se la reanime cuando lo necesite. El hospital les informó que "si la mujer tiene una recaída, no iban a reanimarla".

Entrada al Hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares. / GOOGLE MAPS

Un juzgado de Alcalá de Henares ha estimado las medidas cautelares solicitadas por la familia para que el Hospital Príncipe de Asturias de esa localidad madrileña reanime a una paciente con una enfermedad incurable, "en el caso de que lo necesitara debido a su evolución clínica".

En un comunicado, la Asociación Abogados Cristianos asegurado que el juez, en su auto, solicita que “se proceda a la aplicación del tratamiento médico correspondiente, en su caso RCP reanimación" a una paciente de 54 años ingresada en el centro, en situación clínica muy compleja, con una enfermedad neurodegenerativa desde hace más de 20 años.

El auto, que puede ser recurrido, indica que la paciente presenta "una evolución clínica favorable", por lo que "no existe razón o justificación, estrictamente médica, o al menos no se expone en los informe remitidos por el centro hospitalario, para dejar de aplicar el tratamiento correspondiente, en el momento en el que lo pudiera necesitar".

La familia ha llevado a la Justicia al Hospital Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares ante la negativa del centro a reanimarla "en el caso de que entrara en parada", al considerar que se incurriría en una situación de encarnizamiento terapéutico.

Se considera que la aplicación de otras técnicas agresivas e invasivas no le beneficiarían

Fuentes del hospital explicaron, a raíz de la denuncia, que los profesionales del centro han aplicado los protocolos habituales para dar la mejor asistencia médica posible a esta paciente. En concreto, se considera que la aplicación de otras técnicas agresivas e invasivas no le beneficiarían y añaden que la enferma ha sido valorada por expertos de distintas especialidades y se le han aplicado todas las medidas protocolizadas y prescritas por los facultativos. El hospital también puso en conocimiento del Juzgado de Guardia de Alcalá de Henares estos hechos y lee remitió un informe asistencial.

