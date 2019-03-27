Público
Lavapiés Retiran la placa en memoria a Mame Mbaye, el mantero que murió hace un año en Lavapiés 

"Fue víctima del racismo institucional del Estado español", rezaba la placa. Almeida exigió a la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, que la retirase "de forma inmediata" porque "ofende gravemente a España". Algo que se rechazó en el Pleno de Centro.

El lugar donde estaba colocada la placa en honor a Mame Mbaye en Lavapiés (Madrid).

La placa simbólica que se colocó hace unos días en Lavapiés en honor al mantero Mame Mbaye, que murió hace un año en la calle, y donde se podía leer que "fue víctima del racismo institucional del Estado español", ha sido retirada.

Así lo ha lamentado Izquierda Unida Madrid en su cuenta de Twitter, donde ha asegurado que "mil veces que la quiten, mil veces que volverá a ser puesta". "Amparada en la oscuridad, la ignominia ha quitado la placa en recuerdo de Mame Mbaye", han expresado.

La semana pasada, el candidato del PP y portavoz de la formación al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, exigió a la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, que retirase "de forma inmediata" la placa colocada porque "ofende gravemente a España" al aludir que su muerte se debió al "racismo institucional". No obstante, en el Pleno de Centro votaron en contra de esta petición Ahora Madrid y el PSOE.

15/03/2019.- Un hombre coloca un placa durante la concentración convocada por el Sindicato de Manteros esta tarde en la plaza de Nelson Mandela, en Madrid, en recuerdo a Mame Mbaye, cuando se cumple un año de la muerte por un infarto de este vendedor sene

Un hombre coloca un placa durante la concentración convocada por el Sindicato de Manteros en recuerdo a Mame Mbaye, cuando se cumple un año de su muerte por un infarto. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Mbaye murió la tarde del 15 de marzo de 2018 por un ataque al corazón -como luego determinó la autopsia por causas congénitas-, cerca de su casa. Allí comenzó a llegó encontrarse mal y fue auxiliado por varias personas y luego por policías municipales.

Sin embargo, la presencia policial y mensajes lanzados en redes sociales asegurando que había fallecido víctima de una persecución policial. Esto generó un clima de tensión que acabó con la concentración de cientos de personas en Lavapiés y disturbios esa noche en las calles del barrio.

