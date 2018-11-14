Público
Abusos sexuales a menores El juez deja en libertad al hombre acusado de abusar de su hijo de 19 meses en La Línea

La decisión genera gran controversia tanto a nivel social como entre los propios investigadores que llevan trabajando en el caso desde el pasado mes de agosto. La Policía no da por cerrado el caso.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

El hombre que fue detenido a finales del pasado mes de octubre en La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) acusado de abusar sexualmente de su hijo de 19 meses, al que también supuestamente contagió el virus del papiloma humano, y que llevaba en prisión preventiva desde entonces, ha sido puesto en libertad por decisión del juez que instruye el caso. 

El titular del Juzgado de La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) que instruye el caso ha decretado la puesta en libertad del mismo tras haberle tomado declaración. La decisión del juez se basa en la propia declaración del acusado y en un informe pericial presentado por la defensa en el que se asegura que no se aprecia desgarro anal al tiempo que pone en duda la vía de contagio del virus del papiloma humano que padece el bebé.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han recordado que "hace unos días se decretó su ingreso en prisión". La decisión del juez ha generado controversia tanto a nivel social como entre los propios investigadores que llevan trabajando en el caso desde el pasado mes de agosto cuando el bebé fue atendido en el hospital de La Línea.

Las fuentes policiales consultadas recuerdan que el caso no está cerrado ya que además de esos hechos, recuerdan, también se localizaron en la vivienda familiar 5.000 cajetillas de tabaco ilegal.

La investigación se inició este verano cuando el menor fue atendido en el hospital de La Línea, donde detectaron que le habían contagiado el virus del papiloma humano (infección de transmisión sexual).

