El Ayuntamiento de Madrid desactivara para este sábado, 19 de enero, el Protocolo por Alta Contaminación por Dióxido de Nitrógeno, después de cuatro días activado, con dos jornadas en escenario 1 y otras dos en escenario 2, lo que ha conllevado restricciones de circulación y aparcamiento.

Esta decisión se toma al reducirse los niveles de contaminación en la ciudad y mejorar la previsión de ventilación atmósférica, han señalado fuentes municipales. 

Para este viernes, se mantiene el escenario 1, con la reducción de velocidad a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40 en ambos sentidos.

Los ciudadanos pueden obtener información de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web http://madrid.es y redes sociales.

