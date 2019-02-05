Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Maltrato animal Pilar de Lara denuncia la normalización del maltrato animal en España

La jueza anticorrupción ha resaltado la escasa claridad legal y la dependencia de "la sensibilidad y la interpretación de jueces y fiscales" a la hora de juzgar casos de maltrato animal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pilar de Lara, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Pilar de Lara, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La jueza anticorrupción de Lugo, Pilar de Lara, ha denunciado este lunes las escasas medidas existentes a la hora de proteger a los animales del maltrato. Lo ha hecho durante un encuentro en la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Santiago en donde ha asegurado que "en las zonas rurales el maltrato está normalizado".

En concreto, ha resaltado la escasa claridad legal y la dependencia de "la sensibilidad y la interpretación de jueces y fiscales" a la hora de juzgar casos de maltrato animal. Además ha hecho referencia a otra complejidad: la distinta normativa que se da en cada Comunidad Autónoma. 

Sin embargo, no todo acaba ahí. La jueza también denuncia que las asociaciones y las protectoras de animales muchas veces disponen de pocos recursos y no pueden asumir la protección de estos animales.

"No creo que sea necesario dictar muchas leyes, pero sí establecer leyes que sean claras, seguras y sobre todo, que se cumplan", reclamó De Lara, quien define tres claves para acabar con este problema: educación, inspección e inserción". En el aspecto legal, reclama que se modifique la ley para reconocer a los animales como "víctimas" y "sujetos pasivos de delito".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad