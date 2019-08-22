Público
Maltrato Detenida una pareja por maltratar a su bebé de veinte días en Lleida

El recién nacido ingresó inicialmente en el Hospital Arnau de Vilanova, pero a raíz de la gravedad de su estado fue trasladado a la Vall d’Hebron. 

Imagen de la fachada del Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, en el que el niño ingresó en un primer momento | EFE

Los Mossos d’Esquadra detuvieron este miércoles a una pareja de Lleida por maltratar presuntamente a su bebé de apenas 20 días, que está en estado grave.

Según ha confirmado la policía catalana, el aviso les llegó desde el Hospital Universitario Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, en el que el niño ingresó en un primer momento. Sin embargo, dada la gravedad de las heridas sufridas, los médicos decidieron trasladarlo hasta el Hospital Vall d’Hebron de Barcelona con pronóstico grave.

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación con el objetivo de esclarecer los hechos. El padre tiene 39 años y es de nacionalidad española, mientras que la madre tiene 33 y es colombiana. Los dos están acusados de un delito de lesiones por maltratar al bebé.

