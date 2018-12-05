Público
El Sindicato de Estudiantes, Izquierda Revolucionaria y Libres y Combativas hacen un llamamiento a la participación de “todos y todas” a las concentraciones de este miércoles, por la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra que ha considerado el caso de 'La Manada' como abuso sexual en lugar de violación.

Concentración de abril frente al Palacio de Justicia de Navarra en protesta por la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial por la condena a los acusados de la Manada por abusos sexuales | EFE

El Sindicato de Estudiantes, Izquierda Revolucionaria y Libres y Combativas han hecho un llamamiento para la participación de “todos y todas” en las concentraciones que tendrán lugar este miércoles a raíz de la resolución de la sentencia de ‘La Manada’ por parte del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN), quien ha considerado el caso como abuso en lugar de violación.

Las concentraciones, programadas en varias ciudades españolas, empezarán entre las 18:00 y las 19:00 de este miércoles, según la ciudad, frente a las principales instituciones y edificios, representantes de una justicia a la que han calificado de machista. 

Bajo el lema 'La Manada es el sistema', la movilización principal está programada a las 18:00 horas en Madrid frente a la sede del Ministerio de Justicia. Las organizadoras han mostrado a través de redes sociales su desacuerdo con la sentencia y la “vergüenza” que les provoca un sistema judicial falto de recursos en materia de género y al que han tildado de “patriarcal”.

Las movilizaciones han sido convocadas tras la resolución del TSJN, que ha ratificado la condena de nueve años de prisión por un delito continuado de abuso sexual con prevalimiento, en lugar del delito de violación, impuesta el pasado abril por la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra a los cinco acusados de 'La Manada' de la violación grupal denunciada el 7 de julio de 2016 en Pamplona. 

