Denuncia la organización ecologista Greenpeace que en España sólo se recicla el 25% del plástico. El resto se tira y suele acabar en el mar o en los ríos. En España uno de los casos más sangrantes es el río Segura: miles de plásticos se acumulan en las acequias que van a parar al cauce y a su desembocadura al mar en Alicante, concretamente en Guardamar.
Son toneladas de plástico que contaminan y ensucian el río. Según informa la Agencia Atlas, hace tres semanas la Confederación del Río Segura recogía 20 toneladas. Hace una semana, Greenpeace en su campaña Maldito Plástico, otros 2.000 kilos recogidos. Pero es tal la cantidad de basura plástica que en pocos días, vuelven.
De hecho, una falta de acuerdo por las competencias entre administraciones hace que el problema de acumulación de basura en acequias y azarbes del río Segura lleve años sin arreglarse. Ahora Ayuntamientos, Confederación y Consejería tienen un plan. Y es hora de ponerlo en marcha.
Para las organizaciones ecologistas, el estado del canal del Segura en su desembocadura es "verdaderamente lamentable" ya que dispone de una barrera que, al no ser gestionada con la frecuencia necesaria por la Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura (CHS), permite que se acumulen grandes cantidades de residuos, animales muertos y otros desechos que contaminan la zona y afectan negativamente a la fauna presente".
Al mismo tiempo, "el alto grado de contaminación plástica de la zona ha permitido que se acumule una ingente cantidad de microplásticos en la playa adyacente", la de Els Tossals. De hecho, "ya se han detectado fragmentos de plástico con contaminantes en el interior de numerosas especies marinas, y se ha demostrado que el ser humano también está ingiriendo microplásticos, incluso a través de la sal de mesa que consumimos".
