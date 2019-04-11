Una comitiva judicial ha desalojado este jueves la sede de la asociación franquista Amigos del Castillo de Montjuïc, ubicada en esa instalación, que desde el año 1940 organizaba misas y actos religiosos de apología del dictador en la fortaleza militar.
En la actualidad, la asociación ocupaba un despacho y un almacén del castillo, de donde el ayuntamiento intentó expulsarlos en 2015 por vía administrativa y, una vez agotado este camino, el gobierno municipal inició en 2017 un proceso de expulsión por vía judicial que ha culminado este jueves.
El gobierno municipal denegó a la entidad poder seguir llevando a cabo actividades religiosas en un espacio civil y contra la ley de memoria histórica
En 2015, el gobierno municipal denegó a la entidad poder seguir llevando a cabo actividades religiosas en un espacio civil y contra la ley de memoria histórica, por lo que la asociación llevaba desde esa fecha instalada en el castillo sin ningún tipo de permiso. El primer teniente de alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Gerardo Pisarello, ha manifestado que con el desalojo "acabamos con una anomalía en la ciudad y culminamos el proceso iniciado por el ayuntamiento en 2015" que pretende "recuperar espacios para usos ciudadanos y la eliminación de distinciones y reconocimientos concedidos por el franquismo".
La asociación "no ha pretendido nunca destinar a usos civiles las instalaciones y sí recuperar los usos militares", según Pisarello, que ha añadido que anteriormente el consistorio expulsó a la asociación de un espacio llamado "Rincón del Niño", situado en el patio de armas del castillo. El teniente de alcalde ha recordado que el consistorio ha recuperado como espacios para la ciudadanía y para reparar la memoria histórica la prisión Modelo y la antigua prisión de mujeres de Les Corts, que fueron "epicentros de la represión".
Por su parte, como balance de legislatura, el teniente de alcalde de Derechos de Ciudadanía, Jaume Asens, ha recordado que "empezamos cerrando la Librería Europa de apología del nazismo y la culminamos echando a los nostálgicos del franquismo del Castillo de Montjuïc".
