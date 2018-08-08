Público
Público

Memoria histórica El Gobierno se niega a dar datos de medallas pensionadas como la de 'Billy el niño'

El Ejecutivo responde a la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) que no le pueden facilitar los datos porque "no existe" ningún informe y porque resulta muy complicado acceder a esos datos de hace décadas

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de 'Billy el niño'. EP

Imagen de archivo de 'Billy el niño'. EP

La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica (ARMH) ha criticado este miércoles al Gobierno por no facilitarle datos sobre qué policías, militares y jueces han recibido una condecoración pensionada durante la dictadura como las de Antonio González Pacheco, alias 'Billy el Niño', según ha informado en un comunicado.

En concreto, la ARMH solicitó el pasado julio esta información a través del Portal de la Transparencia de la Administración del Estado y el Ejecutivo le ha respondido que no le pueden facilitar los datos porque "no existe" ningún informe y porque resulta muy complicado acceder a esos datos de hace décadas. Por estos motivos, se ha rechazado su petición.

A juicio de la ARMH, "cuesta entender" que en la base de datos donde figuran todas las personas pensionistas en España no estén recogidos, a través de "un código", quiénes de estas reciben una condecoración pensionada como la de 'Billy el niño', "algo que sirva para conocer quiénes son los beneficiarios de ese tipo de premio".

Asimismo, la asociación ha criticado que el argumento utilizado por el subsecretario de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad, Antonio José Hidalgo, para rechazar la demanda de información "no figura" entre las causas que pueden invalidar una petición en el Portal de la Transparencia y ha anunciado que estudiarán presentar "algún recurso".

Etiquetas