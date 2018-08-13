El memorial a las víctimas del franquismo en el barrio de El Val, en Alcalá de henares (Madrid), ha sufrido un ataque al aparecer la noche del pasado sábado con pintadas con simbología fascista, ha informado la asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica del municipio.
El monumento, que fue inaugurado el 5 de mayo en recuerdo de las personas fusiladas a partir de 1939 por la recién instaurada dictadura franquista, ya ha sufrido tres agresiones por parte de grupos de extrema derecha.
El primer ataque se produjo el 19 de mayo, con pintura negra y simbología fascista en todos los frentes de ladrillo del monumento, así como en la placa conmemorativa.
La rápida intervención del Ayuntamiento y sus servicios de limpieza pudieron borrar, en la medida de lo posible, los efectos de los intolerantes.
Durante el mes de julio se produjo el segundo ataque, con el robo de la placa en la que se recuerda la razón de ser de este memorial.
Ahora, en apenas tres meses desde su inauguración, se ha producido el tercer ataque.
En esta ocasión ha sido con pintura blanca y, si cabe aún, los mensajes son aún más hirientes contra la memoria de los que allí murieron en defensa de la democracia.
Los intolerantes, los herederos ideológicos del franquismo, no actúan de cara y se refugian en ataques contra los políticos en general y claman en sus pintadas por la "reconciliación", comentan desde .la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica de Alcalá, que ha instado a los poderes públicos a perseguir y castigar a los culpable
Comentarios
