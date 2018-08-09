Público
Consumo Mercadona retira un lote de 'croissants' por no indicar que contiene leche

Se trata de un producto del Grupo Siro con fecha de consumo preferente del 16/09/18 al 06/10/18 que, según informa la cadena de supermercados, ha tenido un problema en el etiquetado.

Mercadona ha procedido a retirar un lote de 'croissants' rellenos de cacao por no indicar que contenían leche. Se trata de un producto del Grupo Siro con fecha de consumo preferente del 16/09/18 al 06/10/18 que, según informa la cadena de supermercados, ha tenido un problema en el etiquetado.

En un comunicado al que ha tenido acceso Público, Mercadona informa que se pondrán a disposición de los clientes para que puedan devolver el alimento y se les reintegre el importe en cualquier establecimiento de la cadena.

Por otra parte, se detalla que los 'croissants' son "totalmente" seguros para aquellas personas que no tienen alergias o intolerancias "asociadas al consumo de leche".

No se han visto afectados por la retirada los supermercados ubicados en las comunidades de Catalunya, Murcia, Baleares y Comunitat Valenciana, mientras que en el resto sí, según han indicado fuentes de Mercadona.

Los clientes puede llamar, ante cualquier duda o pregunta al respecto, al teléfono de atención al cliente de Grupo Siro (900 100 149) o al de Mercadona (900 500 103).

Desde el Grupo Siro han pedido disculpas a los clientes que consumen habitualmente sus productos por las molestias ocasionadas.

