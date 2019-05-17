Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Mercedes-Benz Condenado a un año de cárcel el director de Mercedes-Benz en España por conducción temeraria

El titular del Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Vitoria ha acordado asimismo absolver a su hijo que también estaba acusado del mismo delito.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
13/05/2019.-El director de Mercedes-Benz España, y de la factoría que la multinacional alemana tiene en Vitoria, Emilio Titos (i), y su hijo Emilio (d), en el banquillo de los acusados en el Palacio de Justicia de Vitoria, donde se ha iniciado este lunes

El director de Mercedes-Benz España, y de la factoría que la multinacional alemana tiene en Vitoria, Emilio Titos (i), y su hijo Emilio (d), en el banquillo de los acusados en el Palacio de Justicia de Vitoria. EFE/ David Aguilar

Un juzgado de Vitoria ha condenado a un año de cárcel y a dos de privación para conducir vehículos a motor al director general de Mercedes-Benz en España y de la fábrica de Vitoria, Emilio Titos, por un delito de conducción temeraria.

En una sentencia notificada este viernes, el titular del Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Vitoria ha acordado asimismo absolver a su hijo que también estaba acusado del mismo delito.

El juicio por estos hechos se celebró el pasado lunes y en él la Fiscalía solicitó 15 meses de cárcel para cada uno de ellos por provocar un accidente mientras probaban dos vehículos deportivos de la marca alemana por el puerto alavés de Herrera a primeras horas de la tarde del 23 de septiembre de 2016.

Ambos acusados negaron en la vista la conducción temeraria y explicaron que ese día decidieron "dar un paseo" para "disfrutar" de dos vehículos deportivos que iban a ser expuestos al día siguiente en una jornada de puertas abiertas en la planta alavesa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad