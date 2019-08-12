Público
Migrantes Ábalos sobre el 'Open Arms': "Me molestan los abanderados de la humanidad que no tienen que tomar nunca una decisión"

Defiende que el Gobierno también trabaja para salvar vidas a través de Salvamento Marítimo, que "no pone un barco, sino bastantes más, y rescató el año pasado a 50.000 personas en el mar".

Imagen del ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos. EUROPA PRESS

El ministro de Fomento en funciones y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, afirma que el barco del 'Open Arms', que acumula diez días a la deriva con 160 inmigrantes a bordo, tiene "pabellón español", si bien ha indicado que le "molestan" los "abanderados de la humanidad que no tienen que tomar nunca una decisión".

Así lo ha señalado Ábalos en una entrevista en El País, recogida por Europa Press, en la que niega que el Gobierno se haya puesto de perfil respecto a la situación de los inmigrantes a bordo del 'Open Arms'.

"Va con nosotros porque es un drama humano, porque hablamos de Europa y porque ese barco tiene pabellón español", pero "me molestan los abanderados de la humanidad que no tienen que tomar nunca una decisión, los que creen que solo ellos salvan vidas, desde el ámbito privado", ha indicado.

Rescate en el Open Arms. EP

En este sentido, ha defendido el Gobierno también trabaja para salvar vidas a través de Salvamento Marítimo, que "no pone un barco, sino bastantes más, y rescató el año pasado a 50.000 personas en el mar".

A su juicio, una vez rescatados los náufragos, se trata de un problema de política migratoria, y no se puede "actuar unilateralmente". "España asume su responsabilidad, pero no la de otros países", ha enfatizado.

Este domingo el barco de rescate de la ONG Open Arms ha pedido a las autoridades italianas la evacuación de tres migrantes rescatados por el navío "con diagnósticos que requieren atención médica especializada", según han indicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter. La embarcación ha obtenido el permiso de Malta e Italia para evacuar a los tres migrantes por motivos de salud.

