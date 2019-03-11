Un grupo de sacerdotes de Murcia ha mostrado su indignación por el nombramiento de Sebastián Chico como obispo electo de Cartagena, por su posición respecto a Franco. Así lo han expresado varios de sus compañeros que lo acusan de tener una marcada ideología conservadora, afecta al dictador, y de ser simpatizante del partido ultraderechista Vox.
La diócesis de Cartagena organizó una misa en homenaje al dictador Francisco Franco el pasado 20 de noviembre. El acto, con el que algunos sacerdotes no estaban conforme, se realizó “con el objetivo de contentar a un grupo de seminaristas 'pro Vox'”, según publicó este domingo en exclusiva el medio Religión Digital.
Un grupo conformado por 18 sacerdotes de la región organizó una reunión en la Casa de Ejercicios de Guadalupe en Murcia el pasado 17 de enero para analizar el evento, autorizado por el actual obispo electo, Sebastián Chico.
En el encuentro, presidido por Fernando Valera, Vicario Episcopal y confesor del Seminario de San Fulgencio, un equipo de sacerdotes presentó los documentos y datos del seminario en homenaje al dictador. A ello se añadió la declaración del sacerdote Andrés Marín que detallo que “al parecer, el día 20 de Noviembre, aniversario de la muerte del dictador Francisco Franco se habría celebrado una misa en el seminario diocesano, con la bandera de la dictadura presente en la capilla, con el objetivo de contentar a un grupo de seminaristas 'pro Vox'”.
José Antonio Ibañez, representante del Seminario diocesano de San Fulgencio, corroboró los hechos y añadió que la misa se había celebrado con el conocimiento y autorización expresa del que fue rector del seminario, Sebastián Chico.
Uno de los curas presente en la reunión lamentó la vergüenza que sentía al ver que “el rector que patrocinó semejante celebración ultraderechista en un seminario haya sido nombrado obispo auxiliar de mi diócesis”, y recordó el sufrimiento y persecución de los considerados "curas rojos" durante la represión de la dictadura franquista.
