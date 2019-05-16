Moncloa ha reivindicado el sentido integrador de sus cursos después de que se le acusara de contar con dos becarios con discapacidad para realizar tareas auxiliares en la institución de forma gratuita y sin cotizar a la Seguridad Social. "No son prácticas curriculares ni extra curriculares porque no existe currículum.

Es solo un programa formativo y de ayuda para personas con discapacidad intelectual límite. Personas con autismo o con Down. Lo que se pretende es precisamente sacarlas del aislamiento y darles una opción para que puedan tener alguna oportunidad", ha asegurado Moncloa en un comunicado.

"La Once lo mueve, la Complutense pone profesores para estas personas y organismos o empresas facilitan un entorno profesional cono formula para esa adaptación. Las familas, encantadas"

La institución apunta que se trata de prácticas "legalmente no remuneradas" y que cumplen todos los parabienes legales, basadas en un modelo novedoso que solo existe en Finlandia y Estados Unidos. "La Once lo mueve, la Complutense pone profesores para estas personas y organismos o empresas facilitan un entorno profesional cono formula para esa adaptación. Las familas, encantadas", justifican.

Además, añaden que el año pasado, de 230 participantes , más de 40 obtuvieron un empleo. De esta forma, Moncloa, la Once y la Universidad Complutense de Madrid promueven la inclusión de discapacitados intelectuales límite mediante prácticas en Presidencia del Gobierno. "No se cubre una necesidad de trabajo aquí en Moncloa —señalan— es abrir la puerta para facilitar una iniciativa inclusiva, que lucha contra la marginación de personas así".

El sindicato de estudiantes considera que no basta la buena intención y pide que los becarios con discapacidad sean remunerados e inscritos en la Seguridad Social.