Monsieur Cuisine Connect El robot de cocina de Lidl lleva un micrófono oculto y un altavoz

La empresa asegura había previsto que los aparatos pudieran "controlarse por voz y eventualmente vía Alexa", y matiza queel micro no se puede activar remotamente ya que "está totalmente inactivo". 

El robot de cocina de Lidl que lleva un micrófono oculto. (LIDL)

El nuevo robot de cocina de Lidl, Monsieur Cuisine Connect —un éxito de ventas—, esconde algunos secretos. Según informan varios medios, dos franceses aficionados a la tecnología han descubierto que la versión low cost de la famosa Thermomix contiene un micrófono oculto y un altavoz

El descubrimiento se produjo después de los dos aficionados intentaran instalar un videojuego en el robot de cocina, que dispone de una pantalla táctil de 7 pulgadas y un sistema WiFi con el que descargar recetas de forma gratuita, por lo que, como todo aparato conectado a la red. Esa circunstancia provoca que pueda ser hackeado.  Además, el aparato tiene un sistema operativo equipado con Android 6.0, una versión que no se actualiza desde finales de 2017.

“No creemos que Lidl tenga la voluntad de espiarnos”, ha explicado a El País uno de los dos jóvenes que han puesto al descubierto las carencias de Monsieur Cuisine Connect. 

Lidl, por su parte, asegura que el micrófono no se puede activar remotamente ya que "está totalmente inactivo" y ha justificado que los robots de cocina lleven micrófonos porque habían previsto que pudieran "controlarse por voz y eventualmente vía Alexa"

