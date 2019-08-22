Público
Muere un hombre alcanzado por un disparo en un accidente de caza en Navahermosa (Toledo)

Recibió un tiro en el pecho en la Finca "Retamosilla" a primera hora de la mañana. Este jueves ha comenzado la media veda de caza menor en Castilla-La Mancha.

Una escopeta y su canana en un coto de caza. EFE/Archivo

Un hombre de 46 años de edad ha fallecido este jueves en Navahermosa (Toledo) tras haber recibido un disparo en el pecho durante una jornada de caza.

El varón de 46 años de edad estaba siendo atendido en la localidad toledana de Navahermosa tras haber recibido un disparo en el pecho durante la jornada de caza ha fallecido, según confirma el Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha.

El suceso ocurría a las 9.30 horas en la conocida Finca Retamosilla, en los Montes de Toledo, justo el día que arranca la media veda de caza.

Al lugar de los hechos han acudido un médico de urgencias, un helicóptero sanitario y una ambulancia, además de la Guardia Civil.

Este jueves, 22 de agosto, ha comenzado en Castilla-La Mancha la temporada de media veda de caza menor para tórtola y paloma torcaz.

