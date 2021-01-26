MadridActualizado:
Un hombre de 72 años ha muerto y otras 21 personas han sido atendidas por inhalación de humo en un incendio que se ha producido este martes en una vivienda de Alcalá de Henares, según informa Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.
Las llamas se han originado poco antes de la una y media de la mañana en el primer piso, de un bloque de tres altura, del número 3 de la calle Hernán Cortés.
Hasta el lugar se han desplazado siete dotaciones de Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y varias ambulancias del Summa 112 que, al llegar al edificio, se han encontrado con el fuego muy desarrollado y han tenido que rescatar por la fachada a varios de los vecinos.
Entre ellos, los servicios de emergencia han socorrido a una mujer de 60 años que se encontraba grave y que, tras ser intubada por inhalación de humo, fue trasladada al Hospital de Alcalá.
También grave se encontraba un joven de 20 años con quemaduras en el rostro e inhalación de humo que fue enviado al Hospital de La Paz.
Con pronóstico moderado se encontraban una mujer de 93 años por inhalación de humo, que fue trasladada al Hospital de Alcalá, y un hombre de 55 años con los mismos síntomas que fue enviado al Hospital Gregorio Marañón.
Otros 17 vecinos de diversas edades fueron atendidos por SUMMA112 por inhalación leve y dados de alta en el lugar de los hechos.
