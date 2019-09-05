Público
Muertos en carretera Las vacaciones terminan con 220 muertos en las carreteras, 40 menos que el año pasado

Se trata del mejor dato desde 2014. Este año ha sido el agosto con menor número de fallecidos en la serie histórica.

Estado en el que quedó el turismo Audi A3 después de chocar anoche contra un camión que estaba estacionado en el término municipal de Redondela. El conductor del turismo murió y quedó atrapado en el interior del vehículo. EFE/Sxenick

Estado en el que quedó un turismo después de chocar contra un camión. EFE/Sxenick

Los meses de julio y agosto han terminado con 220 muertos en las carreteras, 40 menos que las vacaciones del año pasado, en lo que supone la mejor cifra de siniestralidad vial desde el año 2014.

Estos son los principales datos del balance de siniestralidad vial de los meses de julio y agosto que este jueves han presentado el ministro del Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y el director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro.

En julio perdieron la vida 191 personas en accidentes de tráfico, 10 menos que en 2018, mientras que el pasado mes murieron 101, treinta menos que en agosto del año pasado.

De hecho, el de este año ha sido el agosto con menor número de fallecidos en la serie histórica y, como dato también inédito, dos días de este mes no se registraron fallecidos.

(Habrá ampliación)

