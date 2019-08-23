Una mujer pasa más de cuatro horas en un arcén tras ser abandonada por su marido

Una mujer de 62 años se ha visto obligada a pasar más de cuatro horas en el arcén de la autovía A-7 después de que su marido, de 79 años, la obligara a bajarse del vehículo tras una discusión. Cuando la encontró la Policía ya había anochecido.
Fue a las once de la noche del pasado sábado cuando la Policía Local recibió un aviso del Centro de Emergencias que alertaba de que se había visto a una mujer en el arcén. Hasta allí se desplazó una patrulla que la localizó. Estaba de pie y haciendo señales con los brazos, según recoge el diario Levante-Emv.
En ese momento, la mujer, que se encontraba en estado de nerviosismo, y que presentaba una herida sangrante a la altura de la nariz, relató que se encontraba en ese punto desde las siete de la tarde y que no había podido avisar a nadie porque no tenía batería en su teléfono móvil.
Además, explicó que se encontraba regresando a Alcoi, su lugar de residencia, tras pasar el día en las fiestas de la vaquilla que se celebraban en Castalla con su pareja cuando en una discusión, él le hizo apearse del vehículo.
Una vez garantizada la integridad física de la mujer y tras ser atendida por los sanitarios, sus hijas se hicieron cargo de ella. La Policía, que puso los hechos en conocimiento de un juzgado y ha lamentado que ningún usuario de la vía avisara de la presencia de la mujer en el arcén de la vía teniendo en cuenta el riesgo que eso supone.
