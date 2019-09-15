Público
Murcia Cierran las playas mediterráneas de La Manga por la llegada de atunes muertos

La consejería de Salud de la Región de Murcia ha advertido del riesgo sanitario que supone el consumo de atunes hallados en algunas playas de la Región, ya que con toda probabilidad presentan altos niveles de histamina.

Uno de los atunes muertos, en una imagen distribuida por el Ayuntamiento de Cartagena.

El ayuntamiento de Cartagena cerrará los accesos a las playas mediterráneas de La Manga del Mar Menor en su término municipal, ante la llegada de atunes muertos por el temporal, procedentes de una granja de engorde situada frente a la costa.

Según han informado fuentes municipales, la consejería de Salud de la Región de Murcia ha advertido del riesgo sanitario que supone el consumo de atunes hallados en algunas playas de la Región, ya que con toda probabilidad presentan altos niveles de histamina y pueden tener otros contaminantes, dado que pueden llevar hasta tres días muertos en el mar.

Por ello, el consistorio ha decidido cerrar las playas ante esta situación de riesgo y pondrá en conocimiento de la administración regional los ejemplares vayan llegando a la orilla.

