Desde el pasado jueves nadie tiene noticias de Natalia Sánchez Uribe, una española de 22 años que cursaba una beca Erasmus en París y de la que su familia y amigos no saben nada. Hasta ahora las autoridades francesas, que han abierto una investigación conjunta con la Guardia Civil, han encontrado su mochila, donde llevaba su teléfono móvil y su ordenador portátil. Según ha informado El Mundo, la joven llevaba un mes avisando a sus familiares que alguien la estaba siguiendo. "Llevaba un mes diciéndolo, pero pensábamos que estaba exagerando porque siempre ha sido muy asustadiza, no le hicimos mucho caso", han comentado en declaraciones al citado diario.

Según relata este medio, Natalia se sentía "sola y agobiada", no conseguía hacer amigos y tenía ganas de abandonar la capital francesa. El día de su desaparición Natalia estaba de mudanza. Llevó dos maletas a casa de una amiga con la que se iba a ir a vivir y le dijo a su compañera que iba a ir a buscar la tercera y última y volvía. Pero no apareció. En medio de la mudanza, Natalia entró en su perfil en Facebook y compartir varios mensajes. Uno de ellos decía: "Cuando tu salud mental es mala, date un respiro". Según han contado sus amigos a El Mundo, quizá se sentía paranoica: "Desconfiaba de todo el mundo, no sabía quién podía ser".

Las autoridades galas y la Guardia Civil española continúan con la investigación. Su familia, de origen granadino y residente en Mallorca, se ha trasladado hasta París. A la joven ya sólo le quedaban dos semanas para volver a su vida de estudiante entre Barcelona y Mallorca.



Natalia tiene 22 años, mide 1,62, es de piel morena, pelo largo castaño y lleva un piercing en la nariz. En París residía en la calle Paul Fort, en el distrito 14, cercano a la parada de metro Porte D'Orleans.