Natalidad El 81% de las mujeres y el 95% de los hombres menores de 30 años no tienen hijos

El 42% de las madres en España ha tenido su primer hijo 5,2 años más tarde de lo que habría deseado.

Más de 563.000 contribuyentes han recibido la devolución del IRPF por maternidad y paternidad. EFE

El 88,1% de las mujeres de entre 18 y 30 años no tienen hijos, un porcentaje que aumenta en el caso de los hombres, que alcanza el 95,1%, según los resultados definitivos de la Encuesta de Fecundidad de 2018 del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Como ocurre con las mujeres, la mayoría de los hombres menores de 40 años tienen un hijo o ninguno. Por su parte, el número de hombres que tienen dos y más hijos aumenta con la edad, situándose en el 54,3% en los hombres de 45 y más años.

Por otro lado, la encuesta refleja que el 42% de las mujeres residentes en España de edades comprendidas entre 18 y 55 años ha tenido su primer hijo más tarde de lo que consideraban ideal, un retraso que, de media, asciende a 5,2 años. Entre las razones se encuentran las circunstancias laborales, la conciliación de la vida familiar y laboral y las económicas.

Por otro lado, el estudio vincula la fecundidad con el nivel educativo ya que, conforme aumenta el nivel educativo se retrasa la edad a la maternidad. Así, las mujeres con nivel de estudios superiores que actualmente tienen entre 45 y 49 años han tenido en promedio 1,50 hijos; las que completaron estudios de segunda etapa de secundaria tuvieron 1,58 hijos y las que alcanzaron primera etapa de secundaria o inferior tuvieron, de media, 1,63 hijos.

