Una nueva detención eleva a 27 los arrestados por tráfico de cocaína en Galicia

Anoche se produjo la última detención dentro de la operación 'Barrancabermeja' centrada en luchar contra el narcotráfico en Galicia. A su vez, algunos de los detenidos en las jornadas anteriores ya han pasado a disposición judicial.

Manuel Charlín Gama (derecha), patriarca del clan de los Charlines, en una foto de archivo. / EFE

Un hombre ha sido detenido en el aeropuerto de Vigo en relación con la operación que ha desmantelado una organización, de la que formaba parte el patriarca del clan de los Charlines, que pretendía introducir cocaína por las costas gallegas, informaron a Efe fuentes de la investigación. 

R.D.M., la última persona en ser detenida, se encontraba anoche en el aeropuerto vigués procedente de un vuelo de Madrid, detallan las fuentes. Este arresto eleva a 27 el número de detenidos en el marco de la operación 'Barrancabermeja', la mayoría de los cuales han llegado a primera hora de hoy a los juzgados de Vigo entre una gran expectación mediática. Allí, el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 4, Juan Carlos Carballal, que dirige la operación, les tomará declaración.

El juez ya ha decretado el ingreso en prisión de los cuatro tripulantes del barco que transportaba la cocaína y que fue abordado cerca del archipiélago portugués de Azores, a quienes interrogó a través del teléfono satélite de la patrullera que lo escolta rumbo a Canarias. También fueron detenidos en alta mar los tres tripulantes de un pesquero que navegaba hacia un punto establecido para, presuntamente, recibir el cargamento de cocaína que portaba el barco nodriza y llevarlo hasta un puerto de la provincia de A Coruña.

El grueso de las detenciones y registros han tenido lugar en diferentes puntos de Galicia. Además de los Charlines han sido arrestados en el marco de esta operación otros personajes relacionados con el mundo del narcotráfico como Jacinto Santos y José Andrés 'Charly' Bóveda, quien nunca ha sido condenado por esta actividad delictiva. Este último ha sido puesto en libertad tras recibir asistencia médica, pendiente de comparecer en el juzgado cuando sea requerido.

