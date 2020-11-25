Estás leyendo: Bruselas propone un nuevo acuerdo para mejorar el objetivo climático de 2030

Objetivo cero emisiones Bruselas propone un nuevo acuerdo para mejorar el objetivo climático de 2030

El documento que deberá ser aprobado por los estados miembros en la cumbre del próximo mes de diciembre propone reducir las emisiones de gases invernadero en 2030 en al menos un 55% con respecto a los niveles de hace treinta años. 

Imagen de un glaciar. — ARCHIVO

Madrid

Reuters 

Las nuevas medidas expuestas en el documento deberán ser ratificadas por los estados miembros en la próxima reunión de los líderes europeos que tendrá lugar el 10 y 11 de diciembre. De aprobarse, la Unión Europea se convertiría en la primera gran economía en presentar un nuevo plan climático enmarcado dentro del Acuerdo de París de 2015 antes de la fecha límite que se había establecido para fin de año.

El objetivo actual establecido en la agenda 2030 del Consejo Europeo se basaba, hasta ahora, en una reducción del 40% de las emisiones con respecto a los niveles de 1990, cifra que supera a la prometida por otros grandes emisores como China y Estados Unidos.

Con este cambio de estrategia, la Comisión Europea pretende cumplir el objetivo de 0 emisiones para el año 2050 con el que se pretende evitar una subida de la temperatura mundial por encima de los 1,5 grados en comparación con la época preindustrial.

El documento señala que los países de la UE deberán cumplir "de forma conjunta" el nuevo objetivo de 2030. Este apartado podría ser tranquilizador para las economías de algunos países miembros como la República Checa, que señala que podría apoyar un recorte de las emisiones del 55% si es a nivel de toda la UE y no un requisito nacional.

