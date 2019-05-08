Las autoridades francesas continúan la búsqueda de la joven de Palmanova de 22 años, Natalia Sánchez Uribe, que se encuentra en paradero desconocido desde el pasado miércoles en París.
Según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil a Europa Press, que también colabora en el caso, el padre de la joven se encuentra en estos momentos en la capital francesa. Asimismo, según ha apuntado la Policía francesa estaría llevando a cabo "interrogatorios al entorno más próximo de la desaparecida en París", lo cual es "un procedimiento habitual" en casos de desapariciones.
El Consulado español en París está en contacto con la familia de la joven española y también con la Policía, según señalaron a Europa Press fuentes de la Oficina de Información Diplomática (OID).
Además, desde Madrid, la División de Emergencia Consular del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación también está siguiendo el caso en coordinación con la Policía española.
Natalia Sánchez Uribe mide 1,62 metros, tiene el pelo largo y castaño, es de complexión media y tiene un piercing en la nariz. La asociación SOS Desaparecidos ha solicitado colaboración ciudadana para recabar información relacionada con la desaparición de la joven en los teléfonos 642 650 775 o 649 952 957 o en el correo sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es
