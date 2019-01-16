La Policía busca a dos menores por agredir sexualmente a una niña de 12 años en Madrid

La Policía Nacional está buscando a dos menores por agredir supuestamente agredir sexualmente a una niña de 12 años con la que habían quedado en un parque del distrito de Puente de Vallecas, según ha confirmado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar poco antes de las 19.30 horas del pasado lunes en el parque de la Viña, situado entre la avenida de Entrevías y la calle Concejo de Teverga de Madrid. En ese momento la Policía recibió una llamada de un taxista alertando de que había dos jóvenes forzando sexualmente a una menor detrás de unos matorrales.
Cuando llegaron los agentes los autores salieron corriendo, por lo que auxiliaron a la víctima, una menor de 12 años, que se encontraban sola y muy alterada. La Policía sospecha que los chavales habían quedado en ese punto y podían ser conocidos de la víctima. Se trata de dos adolescentes de entre 15 y 17 años, según ha detallado Telemadrid.
