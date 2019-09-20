Veintiocho provincias de diez comunidades están este viernes en aviso –naranja o amarillo– por fuertes lluvias y tormentas, que en puntos del centro peninsular podrían dejar hasta 30 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su web.
La Comunidad de Madrid tiene alerta naranja (riesgo importante) por tormentas, acompañadas de granizo, y por lluvias que acumularán 30 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora en zonas metropolitanas, Henares, sur, vegas y oeste; la Aemet alerta de que las precipitaciones más intensas serán en el sureste de la Comunidad.
Castilla-La Mancha ha activado el aviso naranja por lluvias fuertes y tormentas en las provincias de Cuenca, Guadalajara y Toledo donde las precipitaciones más intensas se prevén en el sur de la Alcarria y en el tercio norte de La Mancha. En Albacete y Ciudad Real hay alerta amarilla por lluvias de 15 litros en una hora.
Las lluvias también caerán con fuerza en Castilla y León donde se ha activado el aviso naranja en Burgos y Soria por precipitaciones que dejarán 30 litros en una hora; Ávila, León, Palencia y Segovia están en nivel amarillo por lluvias o tormentas.
La Rioja tiene aviso naranja por tormentas y lluvias que acumularán alrededor de 30 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora en zonas de la Ibérica riojana.
Aragón, Navarra y País Vasco y las provincias de Córdoba, Málaga y Sevilla (Andalucía), Castellón y Valencia (Comunidad Valenciana)y Barcelona, Girona y Lleida (Cataluña) continuarán con alerta amarilla por lluvias y tormentas que acumularán entre 15 y 20 litros por metro cuadrado en una hora.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no hay riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para actividades concretas.
