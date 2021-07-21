Estás leyendo: Prisión provisional para el joven que agredió a un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid

Público
Público

Prisión provisional para el joven que agredió a un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid

La Fiscalía le imputa un delito de lesiones graves, aunque la calificación final queda a expensas de en qué medida la víctima pierde visión en el ojo que recibió el impacto.

Pierde la visión de un ojo el sanitario agredido en el metro al pedir a una persona ponerse la mascarilla
El agresor, que todavía no ha sido detenido, respondió con violencia esgrimiendo un objeto punzante.

madrid

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 46 de Madrid ha decretado el ingreso en prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza por un delito de lesiones agravadas para el joven de 19 años que presuntamente agredió a un sanitario en el Metro de Madrid, según ha informado este miércoles a Efe fuentes jurídicas. Las mismas fuentes han indicado que el juez ha citado para el 8 de septiembre al agredido y a cinco testigos.

La Fiscalía ya solicitó el ingreso en prisión de este individuo al que imputa un delito de lesiones graves aunque la calificación final queda a expensas de en qué medida la víctima pierde visión en el ojo que recibió el impacto de la agresión.

El Ministerio Público sustentó su petición en que el detenido es de nacionalidad colombiana -se encuentra en situación irregular en España- y en que pueda eludir la acción de la Justicia. El supuesto agresor tiene antecedentes por varios robos y hurtos al descuido, delitos contra el patrimonio y una reclamación judicial en Balears.

Fue detenido por la Policía Nacional el pasado lunes en el madrileño barrio de Villaverde cuando se dirigía a su domicilio a recoger enseres personales para probablemente ocultarse en otro lugar. También se había cambiado el color del pelo y ocultaba los aros de las orejas para evitar ser reconocido.

La agresión se produjo el pasado jueves en la línea 1 del Metro de Madrid, cuando el sanitario supuestamente le instó a ponerse la mascarilla. En un vídeo que circula en redes sociales se aprecia cómo un hombre propina un fuerte golpe en la cara al sanitario con lo que parece un puño americano. "Gilipollas, que te quede claro; ojalá te mueras", dijo el agresor a la víctima antes de abandonar el convoy.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público