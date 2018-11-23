El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 27 de Barcelona ha citado a declarar como investigado al jugador del FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué para este lunes 26 de noviembre a las 13 horas por presuntamente conducir sin puntos del carné de conducir.
Según ha informado este viernes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), Piqué está citado a declarar en la Ciutat de la Justicia de Barcelona, en calidad de investigado, por un presunto delito contra la seguridad del tráfico. El juzgado abrió diligencias de investigación después de que el futbolista fuera denunciado por la Guardia Urbana el viernes 31 de agosto.
La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona denunció a Piqué al descubrir que circulaba sin puntos del carné, tras darle el alto en una calle del Eixample poco antes de las 15.00 horas, y comprobaron que el futbolista circulaba sin puntos en su carné de conducir y que le habían sido retirados por otras infracciones.
El Juzgado pidió antes de citar al jugador que la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) comunicara formalmente si la pérdida de puntos fue de forma personal, según establece la ley.
