BARCELONAActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Policía Local de Llinars del Vallès (Barcelona) han detenido este sábado a los tres organizadores de la fiesta ilegal que se ha celebrado en esta localidad con la participación de alrededor de 300 personas, y en las próximas horas pasarán a disposición judicial.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la policía catalana, los tres organizadores de esta rave ilegal, que comenzó durante la noche de fin de año en una nave abandonada de Llinars y cuyo desalojo ya se ha efectuado, están acusados de desobediencia y de resistencia a agentes de la autoridad.
Además de estos dos delitos, a los tres se les ha levantado un acta administrativa por una infracción "muy grave" al organizar una fiesta ilegal que incumple las medidas restrictivas contra la covid, y cuya sanción puede ascender hasta los 600.000 euros, de acuerdo con el decreto ley aprobado por el Govern sobre el régimen sancionador que regula la tipología de las infracciones que contravienen la normativa.
Los Mossos y la Policía Local de Llinars han realizado la disolución de la fiesta ilegal organizada en la nave abandonada y han llevado a cabo la identificación de sus participantes, que se enfrentan por la vía administrativa a multas de hasta 3.000 euros.
